Third Gate overbridge reopened for traffic

The Hindu Bureau
October 13, 2022 19:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicles crossing the railway over bridge near the new bus stand in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

THOOTHUKUDI

ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicular traffic via the rail overbridge at Third Gate resumed on Thursday after the 10-day-long maintenance work in the flyover was completed.

As the middle portion of the Third Gate rail overbridge was badly damaged and it posed a threat to heavy vehicles, a maintenance work was undertaken 10 days ago by the Highways Department causing traffic jam in the Second and Fourth Gates with vehicles taking these alternative routes.

Considering the predicament of the road-users, Collector K. Senthil Raj visited the spot and expedited the work which was carried out round-the-clock since October 3.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As the works were completed, the overbridge was opened for vehicular traffic since Thursday early morning, much to the relief of the road-users, who have appealed to the Collector and the public representatives to ensure construction of overbridges or underpasses at First and the Second Gates to cross the manned level crossings.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app