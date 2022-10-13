Third Gate overbridge reopened for traffic

Vehicles crossing the railway over bridge near the new bus stand in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

THOOTHUKUDI

Vehicular traffic via the rail overbridge at Third Gate resumed on Thursday after the 10-day-long maintenance work in the flyover was completed.

As the middle portion of the Third Gate rail overbridge was badly damaged and it posed a threat to heavy vehicles, a maintenance work was undertaken 10 days ago by the Highways Department causing traffic jam in the Second and Fourth Gates with vehicles taking these alternative routes.

Considering the predicament of the road-users, Collector K. Senthil Raj visited the spot and expedited the work which was carried out round-the-clock since October 3.

As the works were completed, the overbridge was opened for vehicular traffic since Thursday early morning, much to the relief of the road-users, who have appealed to the Collector and the public representatives to ensure construction of overbridges or underpasses at First and the Second Gates to cross the manned level crossings.