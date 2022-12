Third flood warning issued in MullaPeriyar dam as storage reaches 142 feet

December 27, 2022 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - THEKKADI

The PWD engineers at Thekkadi on Tuesday issued the third and final flood warning after the storage level in MullaPeriyar reservoir reached 142 feet (permissible level). Following widespread rainfall in catchment areas and along the western ghats in recent weeks, the storage level increased steadily in the dam. Farmers in five southern districts expressed satisfaction over the storage level. ADVERTISEMENT

