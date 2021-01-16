Third flood warning issued at Vaigai dam as level reaches 69 feet

THENI

With the storage level at the Vaigai dam reaching 69 feet, the officials gave the third warning of a possible flood along the riverbed here on Saturday.

The dam's maximum storage level stands at 71 feet. A few days ago, the first and second flood warning was issued when the storage level crossed the 66 feet mark.

With copious inflow into the dam following widespread rain along the western ghats and in the catchment areas of the dam, the storage level rose steadily. Normally, the PWD engineers would discharge the entire inflow when the level crossed 69 feet.

However, as many of the tanks and rivers downstream were experiencing sufficient water, it had been decided to retain the inflow at the dam until it reached the full storage level of 71 feet, officials said.

Though the rainfall in the catchment areas had subsided on Saturday, the officials were hopeful of the dam getting its full capacity in the next 48 hours or so, following which the surplus would be released.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam released water for irrigation in the 58-canal on Saturday in the presence of Collector M. Pallavi Baldev and MP O.P. Raveendranath. PWD engineers said water from the Vaigai dam released in the 58-canal would benefit 2,285 acres of land, including 1,912 acres in Usilampatti in Madurai district and another about 200 acres in Nilakottai in Dindigul district.