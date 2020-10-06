Third edition of Digit-All’s Sangamam on Oct.10

06 October 2020 20:31 IST

Madurai

The third edition of Digit- All’s Sangamam, a virtual conference on digital information and technology, will be conducted on October 10.

Digit-All is a forum run by Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry. A press release from the organisation said that over 1,000 delegates will participate in the conference which will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be eight sessions and 18 star speakers will share their experiences and knowledge on how to strengthen businesses digitally.

Digit-All Chairman J.K. Muthu said that the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to a digital revolution. This conference will be held through an online platform and people can register for free for the conference.

Myths and truths about cyber security, success stories for new age entrepreneurs and importance of social media for businesses will be discussed during the conference.

Those who are interested to participate in the conference can Whatsapp to 9751766440.