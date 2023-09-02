HamberMenu
Thieves snatch gold chain injuring Anganwadi worker in Ramanathapuram

September 02, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau

An anganwadi worker, S. Ramesh Kumari (40), sustained bleeding injuries when she fell down from her bike after two unidentified robbers snatched her gold chain under Bazaar police station limits here on Friday. The injured has been admitted to the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College hospital. The police said that the victim was working in Thethangal Anganwadi centre. While she was returning home from work on her two-wheeler, she was followed by two unidentified persons on a motorbike near R. Kavanur. When they suddenly yanked her six sovereign gold chain, the woman lost control of the vehicle and fell down.

