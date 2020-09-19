Thieves loot Siddha practitioner’s house

TENKASI

19 September 2020 20:44 IST

Thieves looted the house of a Siddha practitioner after tying him and his brother with a rope on Saturday.

Police said six unidentified persons entered the house of siddha practitioner Ravindran of Mela Meignanapuram under Courtallam police station limits on Saturday under the pretext of buying his house as he was searching for prospective buyers. Even as he was negotiating with them, the strangers, brandishing knives, tied him and his brother Dhanapalan with rope and stole gold ornaments weighing about 106 grams before escaping in their car.

After managing to untie the knots, Ravindran informed the police who have registered a case.