Thieves drill hole in the wall of pawn broker shop and steal jewellery in Sivaganga district

The police say CCTV camera on the premises had not been functioning on the premses for the past few months; the stolen jewellery is estimated at ₹1 crore

Published - June 09, 2024 08:15 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police Pravin U. Dongare inspecting the wall of a pawn broker shop at Madagupatti in Sivaganga district on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Pravin U. Dongare inspecting the wall of a pawn broker shop at Madagupatti in Sivaganga district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Thieves drilled a hole in the wall of a pawn broker’s shop and took away gold jewellery at Madagupatti in Sivaganga district on Saturday night.

The police said the shop located in a commercial complex on Thachampudupatti Road, near Madagupatti bus stand, belonged to Pandidurai. Thieves sneaked into the shop by drilling a hole on the side wall of the building. They broke open the safe and took away the jewellery. Although the exact quantity of the jewellery stolen was not known, the police suspect it to be estimated about ₹1 crore.

Superintendent of Police Dongre Praveen Umesh visited the spot.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the thieves may have been familiar with the building or known to some people in the pawn shop. They could have even visited the premises as the CCTV was not functioning for the past few months. Apart from this, the watchman of the building was on leave, the police said.

The commercial complex is located close to the bus stand and the robbers may have used crowbars to break the wall and entered the shop. Forensic Science department officials visited the spot and gloves suspected to have been used by the robbers were found on the floor, the police said.

Special team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sibisai Soundaryan has taken up investigation into the case.

