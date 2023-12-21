GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thief caught red-handed in Virudhunagar

December 21, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Presence of mind of a workshop owner in alerting scrap dealers led to catching red-handed a thief five days after he stole copper wire from his workshop, on Wednesday.

The police said that R. Kumar, 40, who was running a welding workshop near Aathupalam, had the habit of pulling down the shutter of the workshop, without locking it, while he went for lunch. He did the same on December 15. however, when he returned to his work place, he was shocked to find the copper cable of the welding machine stolen by someone after cutting it.

Enquiries with shopkeepers in the neighbourhood did not help him. However, without losing heart, Kumar went around and alerted about the theft at his place to a few scrap dealers. Fortunately, when a man came with the same copper cable for selling it, one of the scrap dealers alerted him. When he rushed there, Kumar found that one Selvam, who had previously worked in his workshop, had stolen it.

He took Selvam along with the ₹600-worth cable and handed him over to Virudhunagar Bazaar police station.

