Thiagarajar College to celebrate platinum jubilee; Union Finance Minister to launch book on Sunday

November 17, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - MADURAI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would address the students and faculty members to mark the platinum jubilee celebrations of Thiagarajar College at Teppakulam here and release a book Thiagarajar College - Opening the doors to education on Sunday.

Speaking to The Hindu on Friday, the college President Uma Kannan said that the book is a reflection of archiving the extraordinary journey of one of the pioneers of education in south Tamil Nadu.

The efforts culminated in the 538-page tribute to the selfless contribution of the Founder Karumuttu Thiagarajan Chettiar and the late president Karumuttu T Kannan towards Thiagarajar institutions, making the dream of high quality education possible for hundreds of thousands of students.

This story, she pointed, is unique in the history of higher education in the country because it rests on the unflinching principle of pure philanthropy.

The book chronicles the struggles faced by the founder, his dedication and commitment to preserving his vision of ‘quality education for everyone at the most affordable costs’ and the meticulous approach he took to build the institution, Ms. Uma Kannan said.

Offering rich tributes to various academic heads through the decades, the consistent manner in which the management had preserved the ethos as laid down by the founder, and to alumni, student and faculty experiences, the book is intended to inspire leaders looking to create, build and sustain philanthropic initiatives without compromising on the quality ideals set for themselves.

It is meant to inspire faculty, new and old, to glean insights into the painstaking ways in which this institution has been built. More importantly, it is meant to remind us of the timeless values the founder always stood for, she said and added that the first copy would be received by industrialist Mallika Srinivasan.

The book, which has been co-authored by Ms. Uma Kannan with Sandhya Sridhar, has been dedicated to the founder ‘Kalaithanthai’ Karumuttu Thiagarajan Chettiar and Karumuttu T Kannan.

The book contains a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed to Hari Thiagarajan, Executive Director, Thiagarajar Mills, which said that the passing away of Karumuttu T Kannan had created a void not only in the textile sector, but in other fields as well. He was a symbol of philanthropy with which he had established service-based educational institutions which imparted quality education for the youth.