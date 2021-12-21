Madurai

Thiagarajar College of Engineering secures second position

Madurai

The Thiagarajar College of Engineering (TCE), Madurai has secured the second position in the ‘Top Innovative Research Institution (Other Engineering Colleges)’ category at the recently concluded ‘CII Industry Innovation Award 2021’.

The CII innovation awards were based on the institute’s innovation ecosystem and actual innovations. The evaluation parameters included institutional strategies and research depth, innovation portfolios, initiatives by the institution to promote and champion innovation and innovation impact, said a press statement issued by the TCE.

The college said that the top 3 Innovations of TCE recognised by CII are: ‘A process and a system for Manufacturing tiles/blocks from waste plastics’ by Padmashri Dr. Vasudevan, Department of Chemistry, ‘Electrochemical machining of diaphragms for aerospace applications’ by Dr. S.Balaji, Department of Chemistry and Dr. M. Palaninatharaja , Principal ,TCE, and ‘Augmented Reality based Therapy for Children with Autism product’ by Dr. A. Tamilselvi, Department of Information Technology.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2021 11:25:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/thiagarajar-college-of-engineering-secures-second-position/article38007823.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY