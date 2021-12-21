Thiagarajar College of Engineering secures second position

Madurai

The Thiagarajar College of Engineering (TCE), Madurai has secured the second position in the ‘Top Innovative Research Institution (Other Engineering Colleges)’ category at the recently concluded ‘CII Industry Innovation Award 2021’.

The CII innovation awards were based on the institute’s innovation ecosystem and actual innovations. The evaluation parameters included institutional strategies and research depth, innovation portfolios, initiatives by the institution to promote and champion innovation and innovation impact, said a press statement issued by the TCE.

The college said that the top 3 Innovations of TCE recognised by CII are: ‘A process and a system for Manufacturing tiles/blocks from waste plastics’ by Padmashri Dr. Vasudevan, Department of Chemistry, ‘Electrochemical machining of diaphragms for aerospace applications’ by Dr. S.Balaji, Department of Chemistry and Dr. M. Palaninatharaja , Principal ,TCE, and ‘Augmented Reality based Therapy for Children with Autism product’ by Dr. A. Tamilselvi, Department of Information Technology.