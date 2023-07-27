HamberMenu
Thiagarajar College bags 18th rank in NIRF

July 27, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MADURAI

Governor R.N Ravi felicitates Thiagarajar College secretary K. Thiagarajan in Chennai.

Governor R.N Ravi felicitates Thiagarajar College secretary K. Thiagarajan in Chennai. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Thiagarajar College, Madurai, has secured the 18th rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for 2023, the Union Ministry of Education has announced.

From 44th rank in 2017, the college has improved its ranking through various efforts. Governor R. N. Ravi congratulated college secretary K. Thiagarajan and Principal D. Pandiaraja at the ‘Conclave of excellence in higher education of Tamil Nadu’ at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Wednesday. The college made a presentation of its teaching methodologies and other aspects to a gathering which included IIT Madras Director Kamakoti.

Speaking to The Hindu on Thursday, Mr. Pandiaraja said NIRF had certain parameters such as best practices on Teaching Learning Resources (TLR), Research publications and Graduation outcome. The college secured 73.5 % on the various parameters.

“Besides, two projects of our college need mention. One is ‘Nethra’ (bright eyes), under which our students do a study on making lives better for visually challenged students. We have an MoU with Aravind Eye Hospitals for this project,” Mr. Pandiaraja said.

“Another project is ‘Savitha,’ under which we strive for holistic development of students. With the involvement of faculty members, we draw short-term and long-term plans and implement them. We also do periodic assessments to know how we fared,” he added.

