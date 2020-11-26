Form for deletion of names of dead voters not accepted: DMK

‘Officials insist that death certificate must to be attached to the form’

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has complained that booth-level officers in the district were not accepting Form 7 meant for deletion of names from the electoral roll of those voters who have died.

Virudhunagar party district secretaries K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran (South) and Thangam Thennarasu (North) along with party MLAs, A.R.R. Srinivasan (Virudhunagar) and S. Thangapandi (Rajapalayam) handed over a memorandum to Collector R. Kannan on Thursday. They complained that block-level officers (BLO) in some of the booths had not turned up for the special camps for special summary revision held on November 21 and 22.

Stating that Form 7 was not distributed at the special camps, in the memorandum they said acknowledgement for receipt of Form 6 meant for inclusion of names in the voter list was not given to the applicants. “When our agents submitted filled-in Form 7 seeking deletion of names of deceased voters, the BLOs refused to accept them. They wanted death certificates to be attached to the forms,” Mr. Thennarasu said.

The Collector said the officials would delete the names of the voters who have died based on the death registration available in all the local bodies. “Our contention is that let this exercise by the officials go on as a parallel measure. But it is the duty of the BLOs to accept Form 7 and process it after due verification,” he added.

Besides following the Election Commission guidelines on deletion of names of dead voters and those who have migrated, the Form 7 submitted by the agents of the political parties should be accepted for processing, the memorandum said.