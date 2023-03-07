They toil under the sun just for a paltry sum

March 07, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST

It is a harsh life for the 600 unskilled women workers at the 4,000-acre salt pans run by Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation, which was established in 1974 in Valinokkam.

Once known for its ship-breaking industry, this arid landscape now provides bread for about 1,200 people. With no employment-generating venture in this region, working in the salt pans provides income for families, that too only for six months in a year.

Murugaselvi (43) has been working here for almost 23 years. She and the others begin work at 5 a.m. and finish by 11 a.m. By 8 a.m., the sun is beating down and the glare from the pyramids of salt is blinding.

With an iron rake, which weighs about 10 kg, Ms. Murugaselvi ploughs the saline water and sees that the salt does not crystallise into a hard mass. Unmindful of the painful sores in her feet, she plods on hoping that the socks she wears will act as a safety net.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pandiamma has just about nine months to retire. “Though we are working for the government we are on temporary pay roll and get a daily wage of ₹420,” she says, adding ₹30 is spent every day to reach the work site. With no transportation facilities being provided, these women, who start from their homes around 4.30 a.m., use the services of share autorickshaws.

There are just three toilet complexes situated far away from their work spot. “The government can at least provide us some shelter, where we can sit and eat the gruel we bring,” adds Ramalakshmi, another worker.

Awareness of occupational hazard among the women is almost nil. The razor sharp sunrays bouncing back from the salt mounds cause headache and eye irritation. Though the government has provided them with sunglasses, they find it uncomfortable to wear them. Constant exposure to salt water has led to skin lesions and other dermatological ailments, but the women are averse to using gum boots.

There is a government-run clinic on the site, but it is located at a distance. After a tiring day, these women prefer to go home rather than take a long detour to avail themselves of medical facilities. Most of the women look old, well beyond their years, and frail. When the going gets tough in the pans, some even enlist the help of their husbands and sons to drag the rakes.

A recent occupational hazard that these women face is slow wearing out of their fingerprint ridges. Due to this, Aadhaar authentication is becoming a difficulty, says P. Vadivelu, secretary, Salt Corporation Workers Union.

K. Pachamal, president of Salt Corporation Workers Union, says these workers are paid only for about six months, they get no lean period dole and most of them eke out their living by selling firewood. “There is no insurance and no welfare board has been formed for them,” he adds.

But for the women, the main grouse is the indiscrimination they face on the site. “We work equal to the menfolk, sometimes our work is harder and we are more experienced, yet we have never been promoted,” says Ramalakshmi. R. Guruvel, CITU president, says, “Its a glass ceiling which they are unable to break. Only after a lot of pressure were we able to make one woman [Valli, 55] a maistry.”

“Yes, March 8, we get sweets from the officials, but what we want is a promotion. As a ‘maistry’ the salary increases by just ₹2. It is not the money, but it is the little acknowledgement in a man’s world that counts,” says Ms. Murugaselvi.