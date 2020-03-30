They are most prized household possessions now

“Most medical shops in the city are closed and I am unable to buy sanitisers or masks for my family,” says S. Namrita, a software engineer and resident of Anna Nagar. “Even shops that are open have long lines and close down early.”

So, when she drives her bike to pick up essential goods for home, she has no choice but to cover herself with a dupatta.

A Public Health official says only around 40% of the pharmacies in the city are open and most of them are big players. “You will observe that most of them are either part of a large chain of hospitals or big establishments. Small pharmacies face a lot of problem in enforcing physical distancing and there is a lot of rush. Hence, police ask them to down shutters,” he contends.

A pharmacist at Apollo Pharmacy in K.K. Nagar says they are yet to receive the regular stock of masks and sanitisers. “When it arrives, it sells in a matter of hours. It is close to impossible to find N95 masks now.”

He attributes it to hoarding and panic buying, which may not be useful.

K. S. Sheik Mudhisir at Bawa Medicals in Goripalayam says the shop has a limited stock of hand sanitiser, masks and gloves. “Half a litre of sanitiser costs ₹495 and masks are priced at ₹16. Customers wait in long lines and so we have provided chairs placed at intervals. Since many shops near their areas are closed, people are forced to travel long distances to buy protective gear.”

A pharmacist from Velu Medicals in Anna Nagar says the shop has put up a sign saying ‘No masks, no sanitisers.’ There is global need for the two items at the moment and increasing production is the only answer.

A Public Health official requesting anonymity says masks are not a necessity unless one is in a crowded area. “We have made efforts to ensure social distancing in all shops. However, we are not discouraging people from wearing masks. They can do so if they deem it necessary.”