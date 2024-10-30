ADVERTISEMENT

Thevar jayanthi peaceful in Virudhunagar district

Published - October 30, 2024 05:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Thevar guru puja was peaceful in Virudhunagar district which is the main route through which some 500 vehicles from Virudhunagar and other southern districts passed through to reach the memorial of freedom fighter, Muthuramalinga Thevar in Pasumpon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Despite the high number of vehicles passing through our district on Wednesday, it has remained smooth and peaceful without any untoward incidents,” said Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police D. Kannan.

The vehicles were allowed to pass through the Kaana Vilakku junction under M. Reddiyapatti police station limits.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district police had deployed some 2,500 police personnel in vantage points and sensitive villages.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We had posted some 600 police personnel on the VIP route through which Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami returned from Pasumpon on their way to Madurai,” the SP said.

By and large, there were no major violation of rules and regulations stipulated for Thevar guru puja, said the SP, who has been camping in Kana Villaku.

Following representations from traders of Aruppukottai town, the police had diverted vehicles proceeding to Pasumpon through the new Aruppukottai bypass road under construction.

“We had made some temporary arrangements in those unfinished spots and made it motorable. Thus, the vehicle congestion otherwise reported in Aruppukottai town was averted to help the Deepavali shoppers,” the SP added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US