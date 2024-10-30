GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thevar jayanthi peaceful in Virudhunagar district

Published - October 30, 2024 05:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Thevar guru puja was peaceful in Virudhunagar district which is the main route through which some 500 vehicles from Virudhunagar and other southern districts passed through to reach the memorial of freedom fighter, Muthuramalinga Thevar in Pasumpon.

“Despite the high number of vehicles passing through our district on Wednesday, it has remained smooth and peaceful without any untoward incidents,” said Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police D. Kannan.

The vehicles were allowed to pass through the Kaana Vilakku junction under M. Reddiyapatti police station limits.

The district police had deployed some 2,500 police personnel in vantage points and sensitive villages.

“We had posted some 600 police personnel on the VIP route through which Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami returned from Pasumpon on their way to Madurai,” the SP said.

By and large, there were no major violation of rules and regulations stipulated for Thevar guru puja, said the SP, who has been camping in Kana Villaku.

Following representations from traders of Aruppukottai town, the police had diverted vehicles proceeding to Pasumpon through the new Aruppukottai bypass road under construction.

“We had made some temporary arrangements in those unfinished spots and made it motorable. Thus, the vehicle congestion otherwise reported in Aruppukottai town was averted to help the Deepavali shoppers,” the SP added.

