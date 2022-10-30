Thevar guru puja passes off peacefully; Goripalayam junction made out of bounds for vehicles

A new traffic arrangement of blocking all roads leading to Goripalayam junction on the occasion of freedom fighter, Muthuramalinga Thevar's guru puja, kept mischief mongers, especially trouble-mongers on two-wheelers, away from the arterial roads in the city, on Sunday.

The city police had put up picketing in more than 40 vantage points blocking the roads with barricades which were opened only for four-wheelers carrying political leaders going to garland the statue of the freedom fighter.

"Last year, there were some incidents, in which a frenzied mob danced over cars and damaged glasses of buses at Goripalayam junction when the regular traffic was allowed through the junction. Hence, this year, we have tried this new arrangement of keeping all types of vehicles away from the junction," said Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar.

With hundreds of police personnel deployed around the junction and scores others at every picketing point, the police did not allow the two-wheeler riders to gather at the junction and trouble them with rash riding, triple riding and create noisy scenes with continuous honking.

"We had booked over 500 cases for violation of traffic rules, especially on two-wheeler riders on October 27, during the death anniversary of freedom fighters, Marudhu Brothers in the city. Besides imposing the revised fine amounts, they were also cautioned about similar action for guru puja," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), R. Srinivasa Perumal.

The police had warned the road users about the installation of closed circuit television cameras in all important roads and junctions. The police also videographed the vehicles along with their number plates which would be used to book cases against violators.

Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioners of Police, Mohan Raj (North), S. Arumugasamy (Traffic) and Commandant of Tamil Nadu Special Police (VI Battalion), Baskaran, supervised the security arrangements in the city.

Earlier, Water Resources Minister, M. Duraimurugan, led a team of Ministers, in paying respects to the statue of the freedom fighter. Other Ministers, who joined him werer K.N. Nehru, I. Periyasamy, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Raja Kannappan, Thangam Thennarasu, KR Periyakaruppan, P. Moorthi, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Leaders of different factions of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, including former Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam, R. Vaithyalingam and former Ministers belonging to Edappadi K. Palaniswami faction, Dindigul, C. Srinivasan, Natham R. Viswanathan, Sellur K. Raju and R. B. Udhayakumar, and aide of former Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa, V. K. Sasikala, garlanded the statue.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader K. Annamalai, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran and Pattali Makkal Katchi leader G. K. Mani, were among those who paid their respects with their party cadres.

Hundreds of women took out sprouts and milk pot processions from different parts of the city and paid their respects to the freedom fighter.