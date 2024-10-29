Thevar guru puja: Entry of heavy vehicles into Madurai banned for two days

Entry of heavy vehicles, including trucks, into Madurai City has been banned between 6 a.m. and 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday in connection with Thevar guru puja scheduled for Wednesday, according to a statement.

Only those vehicles carrying people intending to garland the statue of freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar would be allowed on the roads leading to Goripalayam Junction.

Vehicles proceeding to Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district from Natham Road and Alagarkovil Road should go from Periyar statue junction towards K.K. Nagar Arch and proceed through Aavin Junction, Anna Nagar Main Road, PTR Bridge, Vaigai South Bank Road and reach Viraganoor roundabout.

Buses and other vehicles coming from Mattuthavani and proceeding towards Natham Road should take diversion from Kakkan Statue Junction towards Lotus Tank Junction.

All vehicles coming from Mattuthavani towards the city should go via K.K. Nagar Arch, Aavin Junction, Kuruvikaran Salai roundabout, Munichalai Junction Guyavarpalayam and South Veli Street. They could also go towards North Veli Street from Mattuthavani via K.K. Nagar Arch, Munichalai Junction, Nelpettai, Anna Statue Junction, North Marret Street and reach North Veli Street.

Vehicles could also go through Kuruvikaran Salai, Vaigai South Bank Road, Obulapadithurai Junction, Munichalai Road, Nelpettai, Anna Statue, Yanaikkal, North Marret Street and North Veli Street.

Vehicles coming from North Veli Street should go through Yanaikkal Junction, New Bridge, Palam Station Road, E2E2 Road and Periyar Maligai.

Vehicles coming from Melamadai towards Goripalayam should go through Aavin Junction, Kuruvikaran Salai Junction and Kamarajar Salai. Pasumpon-bound vehicles from other districts should not enter the city without police permission and should go via Inner Ring Road.

No two-wheeler would be allowed towards Goripalayam Junction. Vehicles could be parked at Tamukkam Ground, Anna Bus Stand and Palam Station Road Junction, the statement said.