These well-patronised centres deserve better care

On a normal Monday morning, over 100 pregnant women wait in a queue to have their regular antenatal check-up at the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at K. Pudur.

“I have been regularly visiting the centre since the second month of my pregnancy. The doctor gives proper treatment and I am expecting my delivery in the centre in the next 20 days,” says S. Rajalakshmi, a woman from Parasurampatti.

Similarly, the UPHC at Narimedu is crowded with patients and well-patronised. “From common fever and other minor ailments to diabetes and hypertension, we come for treatment to this hospital,” says P. Ganesan, a resident of Suyarajyapuram First Cross Street.

However, these two UPHCs have their own set of shortcomings.

Understaffed

First, they are understaffed. According to National Urban Health Mission norms, each UPHC must be manned by two medical officers and four staff nurses. At the Pudur hospital, there are only two staff nurses to serve 200 pregnant women who come for regular check-up on Mondays and Fridays. It leads to an agonising wait for them, says a nurse.

“At times, the long wait makes them edgy and the women turn the ire on us. When the situation gets worse and the number of cases go beyond control, we refer them to Government Rajaji Hospital,” she says.

The situation in Narimedu is worse as the only staff nurse there is on maternity leave and there is no replacement. A worker says whenever the medical officer is absent, the pharmacist gives medicines to the patient.

A Corporation official says the operation theatre at the Pudur centre is not optimally used. “Due to shortage of staff, the theatre is not optimally utilised for performing family planning surgeries,” the officer says.

The Narimedu centre has a well-equipped labour room and postnatal ward, but remain unused due to a shortage of nurses and maternity assistants.

Poor upkeep

About 15 to 20 deliveries take place in a month at the 20-bed hospital in Pudur. However, the postnatal ward is not maintained well. The mattresses on cots remain without bedsheets and pillows without cases. Moreover they are torn and dirty. The rooms are dusty and the curtains grimy. Most of the toilets attached to the labour room are practically unusable.

Old mattresses and food leftovers remain strewn on the rear side of the Pudur hospital. “Even after repeated complaints, Corporation workers never pay heed to our request to remove the old mattresses,” says a staff.

At Narimedu, the situation is pathetic as huge heaps of construction debris, animal waste and a row of five Corporation tricycles with dustbins obstruct the entrance to the hospital. Inside the campus, stray dogs loiter and cows graze.

“For the past seven months, Corporation workers park their tricycles in front of the hospital,” says P. Sezhiyan, a resident of Suyarajyapuram First Main Road.

All India Democratic Women’s Association district functionary R. Sasikala says they submitted a complaint to the Corporation Commissioner regarding the condition at Narimedu centre. “During our visit, we found pigs roaming on the campus. The situation has not improved even after we lodged the complaint,” she says.

The drinking water purifier at the Narimedu centre is defunct. “We are storing Corporation drinking water as a temporary arrangement,” says an Urban Health Nurse (UHN) working at the centre.

The location of the Narimedu centre makes it difficult for ambulances to reach the centre.

“Ambulances can only enter through Suyarajyapuram Firtst Main Road or Kaliamman Koil Street from Palam Station Road. However, travelling through these narrow roads is cumbersome as there are encroachments on both sides of the road,” says Mr. Sezhiyan.

Ismail Fathima, Assistant City Health Officer (in charge) says medical officers and staff nurses have been selected and the vacancies would be filled in a week. “It is the responsibility of the medical officers to ensure proper upkeep of their centres,” adds Dr. Ismail Fathima.