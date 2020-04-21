These stray dogs in Madurai do not go hungry

On seeing stray dogs in her Oomachikulam neighbourhood going hungry during the lockdown, K. Malarvizhi, an animal lover, has stepped in to feed them.

She feeds them twice a day and has earned support from her neighbours in the initiative.

A beautician, Ms. Malarvizhi says she was feeding the dogs even prior to the lockdown, imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. She feeds stray dogs in neighbourting Tiruppalai too.

“I feed them curd rice, eggs, meat and dog food, in the morning and the evening. I have spent over ₹10,000 on the food so far,” she says.

Initially she was questioned by her neighbours as to why she was wasting money so much money to feed the dogs when many poor people were starving. But, now, they have turned supportive. Animals also deserve as much respect as humans, she says.

After getting support from her family, she has started feeding cows, birds and cats too. “My plan is to start a shelter for animals once the lockdown is lifted,” she says. Following her footsteps, her friends have started feeding animals in their areas.