These men are in forefront of the fight against COVID-19

For R. Raja, an anti-mosquito scheme worker of Madurai Corporation, work starts as early as 5.30 a.m. After toiling at work the entire day, he reaches home around 10 p.m. For him and around 100 of his co-workers, the past few days have been challenging than ever before.

Wearing a dark blue uniform with a face mask and hand gloves, these men have been fumigating and spraying disinfectants at major public spots across the city as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of COVID-19. Amidst the nation-wide lockdown, these men are in the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

P. Murugan, who has been carrying out anti-mosquito operations for the last 18 years, says that their team was in the forefront and have successfully combated dengue, malaria, chikungunya and swine flu. “Every time there is an outbreak of any disease, there is usually anxiety and fear gripping the residents. Nevertheless, we have carried out our duty by fogging and disinfecting the city to help the authorities to tackle the crisis,” he says.

But, the current crisis against COVID-19 was unique and even more taxing, says B. Alagumalai. “Since, it is an emergency situation, all of us have been working for around 14 hours each day. We have been provided all necessary safety equipment with advanced machines to carry out our work. But, we are also anxious to some extent as we are working outdoors throughout the day and worried regarding the safety of our family members,” he says.

“But, such thoughts get suspended as we realise the importance of our job. By performing our duty, we understand that we can contribute our share in the fight against COVID-19 and help protect all residents including our own families,” adds Mr. Alagumalai.

Concurring with this viewpoint, G. Rajapandi, another worker, says: “Through the ages, our uniforms and work equipment have changed, but our attitude towards work has remained the same. Earlier we used to wear khaki uniforms to work and carry a heavy brass can to spray disinfectants. Today, it has been upgraded to dark blue uniforms and motorised sprayers. However, we work on war footing during any crisis and stay positive to endure through the task.”

“If residents cooperate and stay indoors, we can definitely mitigate the situation,” Mr. Rajapandi exuded confidence.