There shall be no commercial activities, encroachment around girivalam path of Palani temple, says HC

February 28, 2024

Dismissing the petition filed by a street vendors association, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has made it clear that there shall not be any commercial activities or encroachment in and around the girivalam path of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani in Dindigul district.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Dindigul Mavatta Salaiyora Siru Virpanaiyalar Tholilalar Sangam represented by its Secretary C. P. Jeyaseelan seeking permission to continue doing business along the girivalam path. The association said that it would not cause any hindrance to the devotees and the public.

Palani Municipality told the court that the girivalam path was not under the control of the Municipality and it was under the control and maintenance of the temple authorities. The temple authorities told the court that pursuant to an earlier order of the court, action was being taken to remove the encroachment. Regulatory measures were being taken, it was submitted.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar observed that the court had restrained the authorities from issuing licence or identity cards for running street vending business along the girivalam path. The court said that locus standi of the petitioner was questionable as no proper materials or details were furnished before the court.

Referring to the earlier High Court order and a government order, the court observed that there shall not be any commercial activities in and around the girivalam path of the Palani temple and there shall not be any encroachment. The association had filed the petition without furnishing any particulars and there was no substance in the submission made, the court observed and dismissed the petition.