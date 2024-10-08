There is no permanent friend or foe in politics, says AIADMK MLA

There is no permanent friend or foe in politics, said Dindigul C Srinivasan, AIADMK MLA and former minister, here on Tuesday.

The AIADMK, as part of a State-wide demonstration against the DMK government over high prices of essential commodities and high taxes, staged agitations across the district. In Dindigul city, the party also formed a human chain from Periyar Statue to Manikoondu.

To a query on the possibility of an alliance with the BJP, he said, “Presently we oppose BJP in Tamil Nadu. However, in politics, anything can happen. For the next elections to the State Legislative Assembly, we have about 15 months.. So, wait and watch,” he said.

The DMK government had ruined the State in all spheres. The only achievement of Chief Minister M K Stalin was that he had made his son as Deputy Chief Minister. “The people are frustrated. They are disappointed. There is nothing they can claim as an achievement,” he said.

Prices of essential goods had touched an all-time high. Be it electricity or milk or vegetables, their prices have peaked. As though it was not enough, the government had increased the tax structure in all areas. “Property tax slabs for residential buildings are unheard of, and the common man suffers hardships on many fronts,” he said.

“The government claims to be the saviour of the poor, but demands money (bribe) for even releasing government-sponsored welfare assistance to the beneficiaries,” he claimed and added that very soon the partners in the DMK would start stepping out of the alliance.

On actor Vijay’s party, he said the party would watch closely his maiden conference.