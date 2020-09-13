13 September 2020 20:57 IST

Around 30 members of left parties staged a demonstration against National Eligibility-cum-Entrance test (NEET), near a centre in Narimedu here on Sunday.

The protesters held placards and raised slogans before the commencement of the examination. A.Veera of Aadhi Tamizhar Katchi, who took part in the protest, said it was unfair to conduct the NEET exam in the wake of three medical aspirants ending their lives on Saturday. “There is no level-playing field in NEET. The students from underprivileged families, who do not have access to private coaching centres, lose the opportunity to secure a medical seat,” he said.

Students from poor and socially backward families have been subjected to severe mental stress due to the test, he said.

The government must ensure education is brought under the State list, said T. Dileepan Senthil, another protester. The protesters were arrested and kept in a marriage hall.