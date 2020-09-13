Around 30 members of left parties staged a demonstration against National Eligibility-cum-Entrance test (NEET), near a centre in Narimedu here on Sunday.
The protesters held placards and raised slogans before the commencement of the examination. A.Veera of Aadhi Tamizhar Katchi, who took part in the protest, said it was unfair to conduct the NEET exam in the wake of three medical aspirants ending their lives on Saturday. “There is no level-playing field in NEET. The students from underprivileged families, who do not have access to private coaching centres, lose the opportunity to secure a medical seat,” he said.
Students from poor and socially backward families have been subjected to severe mental stress due to the test, he said.
The government must ensure education is brought under the State list, said T. Dileepan Senthil, another protester. The protesters were arrested and kept in a marriage hall.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath