Since the days of joint family system has almost diminished and when challenges of nuclear families are unprecedented in India, it is high time for the policy makers to recognise the right to paternity leave to the biological/adoptive parents as the basic human right of the respective pre-natal/post natal child, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Justice L. Victoria Gowri observed that a majority of countries had established legislative provisions to protect and support maternity and paternity, even though the provisions did not always meet the International Labour Organisation standards (ILO). In providing the mother and the child with utmost attention, the role of the father is imminent. Father and mother are the inevitable instruments of parenting partnership.

There is no law in India mandating the private sectors to provide paternity leave for working fathers. However, the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972 provides for paternity leave. Such a welfare measure is not provided in many States in India, including Tamil Nadu. This marks the need for paternity leave legislation in India, the court observed.

The court was hearing the petition filed by B. Saravanan, an Inspector of Police of Kadayam Police Station in Tenkasi District. The petitioner’s wife conceived through In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) method. Therefore, he sought paternity leave for 90 days from May 1. Though he was granted leave it was cancelled even before commencement citing law and order problems.

Since the date of the delivery was May 30, the petitioner approached the court for relief. The court directed the petitioner to give a representation to the authorities and the same to be considered. Pursuant to the court order he was sanctioned leave till May 30. However, the delivery date got extended and the petitioner’s wife delivered the child on May 31.

As he was unable to report to duty on May 31, he sent a WhatsApp message to the authorities seeking extension of the leave stating that his wife required care and attention. On July 22, the authorities passed a desertion order and he was directed to appear in person and give his explanation. The petitioner challenged the order.

The court observed that considering the unusual nature of the case, where a dutiful husband sought paternity leave, only for the purpose of taking care of his pregnant wife, the authorities ought to have granted leave.

The right to life of a child is guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. The development of a child commences from the prenatal care days, that is from the day one of the mother’s pregnancy and continues all along the post natal care days, till the age of attaining majority. The role of both the mother and the father during the prenatal care and post-natal care days gains importance from the perspective of the child’s right to survive. A welfare state is at the bounden duty to provide the foetus with dignified prenatal care and the child with proper health care, hygiene and sanitation in the post-natal care days, the court observed.

The action of the authorities cancelling and refusing paternity leave to the petitioner would amount to violation of Article 21 of the Constitution. The petitioner’s child’s right to live, survive, health and development of childhood which flows from Article 21 of the Constitution, guarantees the petitioner’s right to seek paternity leave to attend his wife’s delivery, the court observed and quashed the desertion order.

The court directed the authorities to consider the case of the petitioner with a considerate mind and pass appropriate orders reinstating the petitioner, as Inspector of Police of Kadayam Police Station in Tenkasi District in four weeks.

