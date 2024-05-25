‘There is need for more research in Palmyra tree’

Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry president S. Rethinavelu has urged the State government to entrust Palmyra research to the Agricultural College and Research Institute in Madurai where a research centre can be established for the purpose, so that the real potential of the Palmyra palm can be tapped and popularised.

He said that the Palmyra tree, despite its importance and significance, has been neglected. The number of trees have also gone down in the State. The people have not understood its true value. The State government should act and take necessary steps to plant more saplings as each part of this tree has its own value, he said.

When the chamber and its members wanted to promote agro based products and held a discussion in this regard, they decided that they should work towards creating awareness about the Palmyra tree and its importance. This has resulted in organising the exhibition and workshop on drawing and painting on the palm leaves, he said.

He said that the art form which originated in Tamil Nadu had spread to Odisha and it had flourished there. It was time to revive the art form in Tamil Nadu. The number of students enrolled for the five-day course has been encouraging. It has economical value and there is a demand even abroad, he said.

He said that have also started a Palmyra Products Development Mission which will engage experts and other stakeholders. The main objective is to promote the Palmyra products such as panankarkandu, panaivellam and padhaneer and the other products, popularise them and take them to the international markets, he said.

