There is a world to explore for children at this new bookstore

There are racks and racks of children's books and a few for adults at Turning Point

Taking a tour of Turning Point in KK Nagar, a bookstore primarily meant for children, one tends to feel child-like, what with hundreds of colourfully illustrated story books waiting to be picked up by little hands.

“There is a story in every thing – there is a story in people and places we come across every day,” says T. R. Suryapreethy, Managing partner of Turning Point. The bookstore was inaugurated on Monday by Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar. Premalatha Paneerselvam, Principal, Mahatma Schools, presided over, while Janaki Sabesh, storyteller, conducted a storytelling session from a popular children’s book. It was attended by a group of children and their family members.

The bookstore has racks and racks of children's books and a few for young adults and adults as well - mostly in English and some in Tamil. There is a range of books for toddlers like sensory books – touch-and-feel to nonfiction for young adults, even gently-used books for children, imported from the UK and U.S.

Books on sensitive topics such as good touch and bad touch, how to handle bullying, etc., help convey emotional stuff to children without being obtrusive in the form of ‘advice’ which annoys them,” says Ms Suryapreethy.

“A lot of parents complain to me that their children are glued to TV sets and mobile phones. And I ask them, when and what was the last book you read, for which I am often met with silences and excuses of having no time, etc,” she says.

She suggests that parents must spend at least 15-30 minutes a day reading books to their children. Attending storytelling sessions will help them improve their public speaking skill and boost their confidence.

Bookworms can enroll as members and borrow books worth ₹1,000 or ₹600 a month from the in-house lending library that houses around 25,000 book titles.

The bookstore also sells board games, wooden toys, especially open-ended toys, which do not have fixed rules like board games, to kindle their creativity. “I can see that the new generation parents break gender stereotypes as many buy kitchen sets for boys,” says Ms. Suryapreethy.

There is also a traditional puppet theatre at the ‘Story room’ of the bookstore housing Kamishibai, a Japanese storytelling box, and Kaavad, a Rajasthani traditional storytelling form. The bookstore also sells art supplies.

Turning Point also takes orders for home delivery on its website www.turningpointbookstore.com