Focus on theory classes in polytechnic colleges

The Directorate of Technical Education announced that polytechnic colleges across the State should begin online classes from August 17 but theory lessons are given more importance in the Tamil Nadu Government Polytechnic College and the Government Polytechnic College for Women.

Four hours of theory classes and three hours of practical classes were conducted per subject every week in the previous years. Now, practical classes have taken a back seat. With online classes being the norm, teachers have been increasing the number of theory classes for each subject in order to ensure that the stipulated seven hours are covered every week .

A staff from the Tamil Nadu Government Polytechnic College said the DOTE is yet to tell them on which medium online classes should be conducted. Each teacher has been customising platforms as per their own convenience, a staff said. ‘Some use Zoom, others use WhatsApp video calls while some use Google classroom because we have not received any communication regarding a standard platform.’

They have been increasing the number of theory classes to seven hours instead of four per week in order to complete portions. ‘We have been providing necessary inputs for practical subjects so that the students can write their record notebooks. When they attend college, they can do experiment and write observation. Though many subjects like Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Plastic and Polymer courses depend on practical learning, we hope that students will catch up,’ the staff says.

Another staff from the Government Polytechnic College for Women says that teachers perform experiments and show them to students during online classes. ‘Students write records and make observations based on teacher’s experiments.’

‘Many students depend on practical learning to get jobs in companies. We hope we tide over the pandemic and students are well equipped with practical knowledge before they enter the field. Computer practicals are easy but students of other departments suffer,’ she says.

S. Kavitha, a student of Government Polytechnic College for Women, says that only 70% of students in her class have access to the Internet. ‘Sometimes, the connection is weak. Many students often end up finishing their data early and cannot pay huge amount every day even though classes are functioning in full swing. Though teachers can understand their plight, the tough prospect of getting a job lingers in the minds of students.

A senior official from the administration of Tamil Nadu Government Polytechnic College said they were awaiting instructions from the Directorate of Technical Education regarding conduct of practical classes. Many teachers are demonstrating important practical experiments. Students will be able to catch up, he said.

Educationist R. Murali says that conducting online classes would be purely ritualistic and would not contribute to extensive learning as students are yet to focus on practical learning which contributes to 40% of their course. For subjects conducted in polytechnic colleges, lack of practical simulation may cause a dent in learning. If theory-based classes alone are conducted, there could not be any proper assessment. Education should be looked at as an enrichment but many families are struggling to make both ends meet,’ he says. Theory lessons too need to be conducted in an innovative manner so that students are engaged.