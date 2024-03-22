Theni’s DMK candidate confident of winning hands down

March 22, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - THENI

Thanga Tamil Selvan, the DMK candidate for Theni Lok Sabha constituency is confident of winning the seat with a landslide margin.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, he said that with the TN government’s splendid performance over the last three years, the party and its allies would win all the 39 seats in the State.

The CM’s ₹1,000 scheme under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam is a run away success that many States were eager to follow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Likewise, there were plenty of schemes for the womenfolk, students, neo-entrepreneurs, farmers and others.

When asked if he would face TTV Dhinakaran of the AMMK, Mr Thanga Tamil Selvan said that he would face him on the ground and there wouldn’t be any problem in his victory.

Mr Thanga Tamil Selvan was accorded a rousing reception in Andipatti by the party functionaries led by DMK MLAs Saravana Kumar and Maharajan and other office-bearers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.