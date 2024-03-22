ADVERTISEMENT

Theni’s DMK candidate confident of winning hands down

March 22, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

Thanga Tamilselvan, DMK candidate for Theni Parliamentary constituency. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Thanga Tamil Selvan, the DMK candidate for Theni Lok Sabha constituency is confident of winning the seat with a landslide margin.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, he said that with the TN government’s splendid performance over the last three years, the party and its allies would win all the 39 seats in the State.

The CM’s ₹1,000 scheme under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam is a run away success that many States were eager to follow.

Likewise, there were plenty of schemes for the womenfolk, students, neo-entrepreneurs, farmers and others.

When asked if he would face TTV Dhinakaran of the AMMK, Mr Thanga Tamil Selvan said that he would face him on the ground and there wouldn’t be any problem in his victory.

Mr Thanga Tamil Selvan was accorded a rousing reception in Andipatti by the party functionaries led by DMK MLAs Saravana Kumar and Maharajan and other office-bearers.

CONNECT WITH US