Theni’s COVID-19 tally goes up by 360

THENI/VIRUDHUNAGAR

09 August 2020 20:49 IST

Virudhunagar records 13 deaths; victims included an 11-year-old boy

Theni registered 360 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, when 194 people were discharged from hospitals in the district.

A total of 131 fresh cases pushed Dindigul’s tally to 3,878. There were 327 discharges.

Ramanathapuram reported 61 new cases, with which its tally rose to 3,646. The number of people discharged from hospitals was 47.

Sivaganga had 49 new cases, which took the district’s case count to 2,936. Forty-seven people were discharged.

Virudhunagar recorded 13 deaths, which raised its overall toll to 134. Among the deceased was an 11-year-old boy, the youngest victim in the district. Though this is the first time that a double-digit single-day toll has been recorded in the district, it included five deaths reported between July 31 and August 4 at Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai. The others were reported on August 7 and 8.

On two previous occasions, the district had registered nine single-day deaths.

The district on Sunday recorded 193 fresh cases. With 338 people having been discharged, the number of active cases stands at 1,766.

“It looks like the government has given up Virudhunagar district,” said Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore. H had already appealed to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to give special care to Virudhunagar as the number of positive cases was spiking, he added.

CPI (M) district secretary K. Arjunan said, “Two days back, we had expressed concern over the way testing was done and the delay in releasing results. Our fears have come true.”

However, a senior official said people were not cooperating with the officials even in testing in some places.

Thoothukudi had 254 new cases, with which its tally rose to 9,159. There were 237 discharges.

Tirunelveli registered 153 fresh cases and 255 discharges.

Kanniyakumari reported 126 fresh cases, which took its tally to 6,348. A total of 268 people were discharged from hospitals.

Tenkasi’s tally rose to 3,132 with the addition of 180 new cases. Thirty-nine people were discharged.

In Madurai district, 107 persons tested positive, taking the case count to 12,005. A total of 463 people were discharged from COVID-19 treatment facilities. With six new deaths, the district’s toll stands at 288. There are 1,265 active cases.