Theni’s ‘brownie girl’ puts the spotlight on EDII initiatives

During lockdown, a young mother was at a crossroads. Her husband, a software engineer, was planning to shift from Bengaluru to Kottur, a village in Theni district and Nidhya Muthukrishnan was mulling on what she wanted to do in life. An MBA graduate, she had worked in Chennai before marriage but now with two children, she wanted to do something for herself. Baking was an avenue she thought of exploring as that would mean she could be at home for her children and also supplement her family’s income.

After joining online and offline baking classes, the first three months in Kottur saw few hits and more number of misses, as her family and friends turned critics. Feedback from them helped and after six months, her first fresh cream cake rolled out of her paistree, a small set-up on the terrace of her house. Now, her fresh cream cakes are known in and around the district and are home delivered. Free of preservatives, the only colouring that these melt-in-the-mouth cakes boast of are made out of beetroot juice or spinach juice.

But the courage to dream big came when Nidhya came in contact with Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII) forum. “A meeting that changed the way I looked at my business. I was just looking at baking cakes that people from small villages would love to enjoy at a nominal price and that too with fresh ingredients and no preservatives. But EDII took me to a new level. I was taught the importance of branding and pitching my product in a larger market space,” she adds.

Through EDII networking, she was able to set up stalls in colleges and other fairs which brought her more consumers. Theni Collector R.V. Shajeevana encouraged her to experiment with millets, and now Nidhya’s mouthwatering millet brownies have earned her the sobriquet ‘brownie girl’. And the Collector’s initiatives have helped her in showcasing her products in schools and colleges for these brownies are more flavoursome and healthier than those made of refined flour.

Chief Executive Officer Vasanthan Selvam of EDII Periyakulam Horticulture Business Incubation Forum says women like Nidhya who have the drive can create ripples in business. “There are more than 50 women in Theni who have launched their own businesses and are successful. For Nidhya, we provided assistance like mentorship, networking and links to various exhibitions and stalls. Facilitation was also provided to help her in packaging of her product and getting FSSAI licence.”

This government scheme has given wings to Nidhya’s ‘Nila treat,’ her food truck in Theni, which was launched a month ago. It now has a regular clientele who come especially for her tres leches.

Her husband Muthukrishnan, who basks behind the adage ‘behind every successful woman there is a man,’ says that the hand holding by the government programme has empowered women like his wife, who now has about five people on her payroll.