Good response to vaccination camps

As a part of the 33rd mega vaccination camp, the Theni district administration had administered 60,390 vaccine shots for COVID-19 virus for the eligible people through 671 locations here on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Collector K.V. Muralidharan said that elaborate arrangements were made at the municipalities and panchayats among other locations with the coordination of staff from the health and family welfare, doctors and para-medical teams and village health nurses.

The revenue and other departments were also roped in to the camp, which was held at Allinagaram, Andipatti, Cumbum, Chinnamanur, K. Mayiladumparai, Periakulam and Uthamapalayam among other centres. Bus stands too had vaccine centres as they would help the travelling public to get vaccine shots, officials said.

Theni Allinagaram chairperson Renupriya Balamurugan and other elected representatives coordinated the activity during the day, a press release said.

VIRUDHUNAGAR

Collector J. Meganatha Reddy visited a few vaccine centres in Virudhunagar district on Sunday. Officials said that Lakshmi Nagar near Virudhunagar municipality had a long queue from forenoon. Similarly, Chathirareddipatti near here also witnessed a good turnout as many of the residents from the Housing Board Colony took the vaccine in the special camp.

SIVAGANGA

Collector P. Madhusudan Reddy had appealed to all the eligible people in the district to voluntarily visit the nearest vaccination point and get inoculated. According to a health department official, Devakottai, Tirupathur, and Karaikudi Municipal limits, there was a good response, while in the rural pockets, the turnout was below average during the day.