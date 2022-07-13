Sexually abused minor girl gets interim relief

Theni police facilitated girl battling for life to get court order within fortnight

Theni The Mahila Court in Theni district has awarded interim relief of Rs. 3 lakh to a minor girl, who was sexually assaulted and set on fire, on July 2. Judge S. Isvarnae ordered the State Government to release Rs. 1 lakh within a month to the victim battling 75% burns and undergoing treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital. The remaining Rs. 2 lakh should be deposited within the next three months.

The court ordered the State Government to desposit the money in the bank account of the girl's grandmother to enable her to meet the treatment expenses. The court also ordered Child Welfare Committee to provide all special assistance to the victim under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Theni district police had helped the victim make request to the court seeking interim relief under POCSO Act. The follow-up action by the Theni district police has helped the victim get the court order within a fortnight.

“We have made an initiative aimed at wholesome investigation, including informing the victims/families about their rights under POCSO Act,” said Inspector General of Police (South Zone), Asra Garg.

Stating that Theni Superintendent of Police Dongare Pravin Umesh had taken up the issue in letter and spirit, Mr. Asra Garg said that the police had played an active role in getting the order for the interim relief.

"The police is taking due care in providing all possible help, including getting interpreter, support person to assist the victim," he added.