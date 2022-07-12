Panchayat president and two ward members elected in casual elections

The results of the by-elections to the vacancies in rural local bodies in Theni district were declared here on Tuesday.

V. Annaprakash who contested for the post of village panchayat president of Vadapudupatti panchayat in Periyakulam panchayat union won by securing 4,155 votes. M. Gnana Murugan and Sasikumar came second and third securing 2,362 votes and 189 votes respectively.

Similarly, C. Ravi was elected as the 3rd ward member of T. Vadipatti panchayat in Periyakulam panchayat union who got 53 votes against his single opponent M. Karthik who got 49 votes.

While M. Lakshmidevi was elected as the 7th ward member of Chinnaovulapuram village panchayat in Chinnamanur panchayat union who secured 223 against M. Senthilkumar who got 149 votes.

In Dindigul district, R. Vigneshwaran was elected as the 2nd ward member in Thirumanallur panchayat in Sanarpatti panchayat union who secured 324 votes against S. Maheswari who got 123 votes.