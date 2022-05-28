Advocates appearing for T.N. govt visit Mullaperiyar dam site

Senior advocates appearing for the Tamil Nadu government in the Mullaperiyar dam case in the apex court visited the dam site on Friday.

According to official sources in the PWD here, the advocates, including Krishnamurthy (additional advocate general), senior advocate Umapathi, Advocate on Record Kumanan, Cauvery Technical Cell Vice-Chairman Selvaraj, PWD Executive Engineer Sam Irwin and Assistant Engineers - Sugumar, Rajagopal and Bharatan took the PWD boat from Thekkadi and reached the dam site.

After inspecting the main dam, Baby Dam, the team also visited the Vallakadavu forest road before returning to the base.