Two of family killed in Theni district

A family of two - Kasturi (38) and her daughter, Srimathi (16) - were killed when an unidentified vehicle knocked down the motorbike on which they were riding along with Kasturi's husband, Kumaresan (41) and son, Harish (14), on Anumanthanpatti Road near Uthamapalayam on Saturday night. The police said that the family had gone to Veerapandi for a temple festival and were returning home around 8 p.m.

When the bike was proceeding near the Anjeneyar temple, the unidentified vehicle had hit their bike in which all four sustained bleeding injuries.

They were rushed to the Government Hospital at Uthamapalayam, where the mother and the daughter were declared brought dead.

While Kumaresan was admitted to the GH at Uthamapalayam, the son was referred to the Theni Government Medical College Hospital. Uthamapalayam police are on the lookout for the vehicle involved in the accident.

Meanwhile, a motorbike rider Kannan was killed when a car hit the bike on which he was riding with Raja of T. Veppankulam near Iluppaikulam junction in Virudhunagar district on Sunday.

The police said that Raja was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.