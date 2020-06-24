Tighter restrictions in five more municipalities

Theni

24 June 2020 20:23 IST

More restrictions were imposed in five more municipalities in Theni from 6 p.m. on Wednesday to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The municipalities are Theni, Bodi, Cumbum, Chinnamanur and Gudalur.

There has been a steady rise in the number of persons testing positive for COVID-19 in the last one week. So, the district administration, after holding a meeting with various department officials, has proposed to tighten restrictions till June 30.

Chairing the meeting, Collector M. Pallavi Baldev said that tea shops, bakeries, jewellery shops, textile showrooms, roadside petty shops, furniture and home consumable item shops, mobile accessories/showrooms and footwear, fancy shops would be closed down.

Advertising

Advertising

However, shops selling vegetables, fruits, drinking water, grocery, fuel like petrol and diesel, building materials as well as LPG refill agencies, factories, banks, state and central government offices would function. Autorickshaws, private cars can ply for medical emergencies with only two passengers in an autorickshaw, three in a car and only one person on a two-wheeler. Ration shops would function and meat shops would be kept open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All restaurants should remain open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., 12 noon to 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m and customers would be permitted to avail take-away services only. Amma Unavagams, community kitchens, printing press, media and shops selling agricultural produce/commodities would remain open and function as usual.

The Collector clarified that it would not be a ‘complete lockdown,’ but only tightening of certain restrictions in public interest and added that there should be no buses plying to Madurai from the district. Similarly, the frequency of services would be scaled down by at least 50% between Cumbum and Palani, Cumbum and Dindigul from 6 pm.

Periakulam Municipality has the above restrictions in force.

Superintendent of Police Sai Saran Tejaswi said that vehicles without e-pass would be booked under the Disaster Management Act and the violating vehicles would be impounded.

Health department officials said that people should wear face masks while stepping out of their dwellings. Those who want to visit government offices should send their grievances though online only.