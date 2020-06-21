Theni district bags Skoch Gold award for water conservation

THENI

21 June 2020 20:25 IST

For better water conservation and management of water bodies

Theni district has bagged the Skoch Gold award for water conservation and management of water bodies at the national level, said Collector M Pallavi Baldev here on Sunday.

She said it is a reward for the hard work of officials from various departments with support from stakeholders and dedication of people.

“Over 130 districts were in the fray for this award. We feel proud that Theni has been adjudged winner in this category,” she said.

Advertising

Advertising

She said 12 interventions were devised which included survey of waterbodies, eviction of encroachment, private public contribution, silt removal, creation of farm ponds, curbing illegal sand mining, green cover through Miyawaki technique, rejuvenating defunct borewells and treating and recycling of water, among others.

Though flanked by Mullaiperiyar, Vaigai and Sothuparai dams, the district administration planned to rejuvenate waterbodies as farmers could not bank on unpredictable monsoon year after year. To ensure that the greenery remained in the agrarian district, officials worked towards achieving the goal with the aid of village maps.

The kudimaramathu project not only helped generate employment but also boosted confidence of farmers to carry on cultivation season after season. Instead of depending on rain, a majority of farmers have their own source of water for irrigation now, Ms. Baldev said.

By digging farm ponds in 561 locations under the MGNREG programme since 2017, small and marginal farmers have their own source today. Not only the water was used for irrigation but also to quench the thirst of milch animals.

Under the public-private partnership route, over 225 tanks including 30 PWD tanks were taken up after spending ₹10.62 crore. This year alone, 12 minor irrigation tanks and 172 ‘ooranis’ were rejuvenated at a cost of ₹ 2.27 crore, the Collector said and added that water conservation work fetched desired results in Andipatti, a dry belt, as the water table had improved there. In the coming years, there is a good scope for the area turning green.

Over the last two years, rainwater harvesting structures were created in 95,868 houses and 2,586 government buildings.

The PWD officials said a toll-free number was established exclusively for the people to pass on information regarding illegal sand mining. Habitual offenders were punished and vehicles were impounded. They said close to 1.75 lakh cubic metres of silt was removed leading to enhancement of 10 % of storage capacity at Sothuparai dam.

Ms Pallavi Baldev said the green programme initiative had resulted in at least 18.5 % more area under cultivation. With 1.46 lakh saplings planted and 2,500 illegal taps disconnected, the district looked confident in marching forward.