Theni woman’s death: HC directs Health Secretary to constitute medical team to examine reports

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
September 21, 2022 20:27 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Health Secretary to constitute a medical team in consultation with the Dean of the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai to examine the medical reports pertaining to an alleged medical negligence case reported in Theni and give expert opinion.

Justice Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup directed the officials to constitute a medical team comprising Professors and Heads of the Departments of Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Anaesthesiology and Cardiology and submit a report to the court in one month. The case was adjourned to November 1.

The court was hearing a petition filed by P. Poonkodi of Andipatti in Theni district. The petitioner alleged that her daughter died due to medical negligence. She said that her second daughter Kanimozhi became pregnant with her third child and underwent regular medical check-ups.

Her daughter was admitted to Theni Government Medical College and Hospital, where she delivered a baby boy on June 8, 2022, through Caesarean Section (C-Section) and on the same day her daughter underwent a family planning operation, the petitioner said. On June 16, a trainee doctor gave her daughter an injection without conducting any test, she alleged. After the injection was given to her daughter, she complained of severe pain in the abdomen. Subsequently, her daughter’s health deteriorated, the petitioner said.

The doctors told her that her daughter had been given a sleeping dose. However, to her shock, her daughter died on June 21. She said that she was threatened by the doctors who told her to receive the body. The family members were forced to bury the body, the petitioner added.

