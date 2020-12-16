Theni to Chennai train service via Madurai may become a reality by June 2021: DRM

Theni

16 December 2020 18:41 IST

Madurai Divisional Railway Manager V. R. Lenin has said that a direct train from Theni to Chennai via Madurai may commence from June 2021.

Speaking to reporters, after inspecting the broad gauge (BG) works between Madurai and Bodi, he said that the project, which was planned in 2009, had been completed up to Andipatti and the rest of the stretch would be completed in the next 100 days or so. “We are keen to see it through very soon,” he added.

The 37 km-stretch between Madurai and Usilampatti has been completed and a trial run would be conducted soon.

Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Abhai Kumar Rai, along with the DRM and other divisional officials, inspected the second stretch of the new broad gauge section between Usilampatti and Andipatti covering 21 kms on Wednesday. After a trolley inspection, he also conducted a speed trial on the track.

Work on the Andipatti-Theni section is on at a faster pace.

In all probability, from June 2021, a direct train service from Theni to Chennai via Madurai may become functional, he responded to a query. He hoped that by October 2021, the service could be extended up to Bodinayakkanur. The administration would examine the modalities to run a service between Madurai and Theni too by May next, he said.

The Madurai-Bodi metre gauge, which has been there since the British regime was closed in January 2011 after the Ministry of Railways announced to take up gauge conversion work. Though the project should have be completed long back, it was delayed due to non-allocation of funds. For almost seven years, it remained a non-starter for various reasons.

Several political parties and elected representatives from Madurai, Theni, Dindigul and other pockets had raised the issue in the Legislative Assembly and in the Parliament demanding completion of the project. Trade and industry bodies had also submitted a memorandum to the Union ministers in this regard in the past. Recently, Theni Lok Sabha MP O. P. Raveendranath had appealed to the Minister of Railways to sanction funds for the project without any more delay.