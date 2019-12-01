Theni SP’s appeal to van drivers transporting workers to Idukki

Sai Charan Tejesvi, Superintendent of Police has appealed to SUV and van drivers transporting workers to various tea estates in the neighbouring Kerala’s Idukki district to follow the rules of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Holding an interaction with drivers and jeep operators at Kurangani PWD inspection bungalow, Bodi DSP Muthukumar and Inspector Shahjahan urged the operators to cooperate with the police by adhering to the road safety rules.

Everyday, thousands of workers from different parts of Theni district travelled to Idukki by jeeps and vans. The drivers, in a bid to make quick money, overloaded their vehicles.

Also, they indulged in rash driving on the ghat section giving anxious moments to other road users.

Due to the recent rains, stretches leading to Bodimettu and others towards Kumili were badly damaged. Vehicular movement had also risen manifold due to Ayyappa devotees.

Any road accident would result in huge piling of vehicles and also loss of lives.

Hence, as a precautionary measure, the SP had recently convened a meeting with his officers and advised them to organise sensitisation programme with the drivers, who transported workers to the tea estate to understand the consequences.

As many as 93 drivers and jeep operators participated in the meeting.

The members agreed to take in only the prescribed number of people in their jeeps and vans.

The van drivers assured to obey traffic rules and not to indulge in rash and negligent driving.