Theni SP to monitor probe into gunning down of watchman by forester, says HC

December 06, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed that the investigation into the case of gunning down of a watchman by a forester inside Srivilliputtur-Megamalai Tiger Reserve (SMTR) on October 28 should be conducted by Kumuli police under the direct supervision of the Theni Superintendent of Police, considering the seriousness and gravity of the allegations.

Justice G. Ilangovan observed that perusal of the case diary file indicated commission of the cognizable offence by the Forest Department officials. Prima facie materials had been collected. What were the penal provisions attracted now was a matter for consideration exclusively within the power of the investigating officer, the court said.

The court was hearing the petition filed by E. Vinothini, daughter of watchman Eswaran who was shot dead by the forester. The petitioner said her father was known to the forest officials who took his assistance for planting saplings in the area. He would also get food for them from the village, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under these circumstances, the petitioner alleged that the forest officials under the influence of alcohol verbally abused her father. Upset over this, her father stopped talking to them and helping them in the other activities, the petitioner said.

She alleged that since her father did not cooperate with the forest officials, they conspired against him. On October 28, when he was working on a farm land, he was dragged inside the reserved forest area by the forest officials and shot dead.

The forest officials claimed that a team had received information that a few unknown persons had entered the forest area to hunt wild animals. The team caught hold of the petitioner’s father who was inside the reserved forest area. Following a quarrel, the man was shot dead by the forester.

The State submitted that the investigation was undertaken in an unbiased manner and it would not spare anyone involved in the occurrence. The Uthamapalayam Judicial Magistrate had conducted an inquiry into the matter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.