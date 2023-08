August 28, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

Regional Transport Officer of Theni RTO, K. Selvakumar, has been awarded silver medal for achieving the target of Flag Day collection.

Collector, R.V. Shajeevana, handed him the Governor’s medal and certificate of appreciation from Chief Secretary here on Monday. Mr. Selvakumar has received the Governor’s medal for a record 14th time.

