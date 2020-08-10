Theni reports 359 fresh COVID-19 cases

Kanniyakumari records seven deaths; four districts register five fatalities each

Theni reported 359 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, which took its tally to 8,257. The district also marked 321 discharges.

A total of 173 people tested positive in Dindigul, taking the total case count to 4,051. There were 58 discharges in the district.

Ramanathapuram recorded 36 new cases, with which its tally rose to 3,682. Forty-six people were discharged from hospitals.

Sivaganga registered 60 fresh cases and equal number of discharges. The district’s tally rose to 2,996.

Kanniyakumari reported 205 new cases, which took the total number of infections to 6,553, and 161 discharges. There were seven deaths added to the district’s toll on Monday. The district has 1,787 active cases.

Thoothukudi’s tally went up to 9,357 with the addition of 196 cases. With 221 discharges and five deaths, the district has 1,793 active cases.

The tally of Tenkasi rose to 3,246 and the number of active cases to 1,232 with the addition of 114 cases on Monday, when 49 people were discharged and five died.

Tirunelveli reported 83 new cases, which pushed its tally to 6,662, 103 discharges and three deaths. The district has 2,180 active cases.

Virudhunagar registered five more deaths, which took its toll to 139. The total number of positive cases reached 10,155, with 189 fresh cases recorded on Monday.

However, the number of active cases came down to 1,595 after 355 people were discharged.

Madurai registered 100 fresh cases, which took its tally to 12,104. A total of 298 people were discharged from hospitals. Five people died on Monday, taking the toll to 293.