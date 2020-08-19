Theni reports 238 fresh COVID-19 cases

19 August 2020 21:45 IST

Virudhunagar’s tally goes up by 184, toll by three

THENI/VIRUDHUNAGAR

Theni reported 238 fresh COVID-19 cases, which took the district’s tally to 10,722. The number of people discharged on Wednesday was 373.

Dindigul registered 93 new cases with which the total number of positive cases rose to 5,166. There were 91 discharges.

Ramanathapuram recorded 36 new cases, which took the district’s case count to 4,149. Sixty people were discharged.

Sivaganga marked 67 new cases and a tally of 3,545. There was a single discharge.

Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Virudhunagar, which took the district’s death toll to 162. Two men, aged 68 and 70, and a woman, aged 68, who were admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, with comorbidities died on Monday.

Virudhunagar added 184 fresh cases, and its tally rose to 11,639. With 225 discharges, the number of active cases has come down to 872.

Tirunelveli’s tally rose to 7,883 as 151 more cases were reported on Wednesday. After 164 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stands at 1,321.

Kanniyakumari reported 122 fresh cases, which pushed the district’s tally to 7,968. With 182 people having been discharged, the number of active cases came down to 1,431.

Thoothukudi, which had 99 new cases, has recorded a tally of 10,210, with 786 active cases. A total of 185 patients were discharged.

In Tenkasi, 1,002 active cases are undergoing treatment after 225 people were discharged. The district registered 62 new cases, which took its tally to 4,214.

Madurai district’s tally went up to 13,067 with 109 people testing positive. All the fresh cases, except one, were indigenous. A total of 89 persons were discharged. Two people succumbed to the disease, raising the district’s toll to 329. The number of active cases is 1,078.