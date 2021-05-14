‘Theni ready to tackle heavy rainfall’

Theni

14 May 2021 20:38 IST

Beginning Friday, for the next four days, the IMD has predicted rainfall in certain locations in Tamil Nadu, including Theni, and hence the administration is fully geared to face the challenges, said Collector H. Krishnanunni.

At a meeting to check the preparedness level, senior officers including Superintendent of Police Sai Charan Tejaswi, Megamalai Wildlife Warden Sumesh Soman, DRO K. Ramesh, Sub-Collector (Periakulam) D. Sneha, engineers from the PWD, Disaster Management, Fire and Rescue Services, Revenue, Transport and Rural Development departments were present.

The low-pressure that has formed in the Arabian sea may bring heavy to very heavy rain in some pockets in the district. Based on the rainfall pattern in the past, officials have been instructed to keep a vigil on tanks, ghat sections and waterbodies.

During the meeting, the officers explained about the first responders to be deployed at the village panchayat, municipalities and in panchayat unions. Low lying areas that may get inundated have also been identified. Relief centres have also been kept ready, they said.

The Collector has appealed to residents not to venture out during the next three days as the government has already announced a volley of restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, if the public remained indoors, officials could handle the situation more effectively.

Special control room would be functioning round the clock at the Collector's office (1077 or 04546-261093) and rain gauge stations would be functioning at 12 locations in the district, which would be monitored by the Revenue, PWD and Central Water Commission authorities.

A PWD engineer said that out of 135 tanks, 35 were full, while remaining ones were getting steady inflow of water. Hence, the authorities have appealed to the residents not to venture near any waterbodies