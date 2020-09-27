Theni Police shares details of night patrolling officers

Theni

27 September 2020 16:31 IST

The public can call them for quick response

Theni district police has introduced a new practice of putting up on its social media pages the names and phone numbers of night patrolling officers in various sub-divisions across the district for people to call them for quick response.

The Superintendent of Police, E. Sai Charan Tejaswi, said that the new move was aimed to share with the residents additional information.

“It is either the police station number or the Inspector’s mobile number that is available with the local people. But, an Inspector or Deputy Superintendent of Police will not be available 24X7 on their mobile phones, especially on all nights,” he added.

Stating that by sharing the mobile numbers of officers on night duty, people in distress will be able to contact them immediately.

“The night duty officers will also be able to immediately attend to the calls,” he added.

“At times, there are delays in communicating the information given at the control room with the officers concerned. The new arrangement will reduce the response time”, he added.

One DSP will be on night duty at the district-level and one Inspector in each of the police sub-division. A Sub-Inspector of Police or Special SI or Head Constable will be on night duty for a police station.

The SP said that the District Police Office would update every day the names and phone numbers of the police officials on night duty on its social media pages like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube.

People can call the police officer of their jurisdiction for any help.

Besides, people can also call the district police control room over 04546-250-100 and Hello Police 88709-85100 round-the-clock.