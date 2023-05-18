Theni police have filed charge sheets in 12,500 pending cases, says IGP

May 18, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - THENI

In a concerted effort, Theni police have filed charge sheets in 12,500 cases that have been pending over the last 10 years in various courts in the district, according to Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Asra Garg..

The IGP was on an inspection and review meeting here on Thursday. DIG of Police (Dindigul Range) Abhinav Kumar, SP Praveen Umesh Dongare and other officers participated in the meeting.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Garg said that for multiple reasons, the cases were pending in the courts at various stages. The police department, for its part, took stock of the list across sub-divisions and police stations. In all since July 2022, charge sheets were not filed in 12,500 pending cases for the last 10 years and the Herculean task was taken up and completed this year.

By fulfilling the statutory procedures by the police, it would enable the courts to take up the cases and also send a warning to the law offenders.

Appreciating the police personnel for implementing it, which were not done over the last decade, the IGP also said the Theni police had done a commendable work in containing ganja. “We not only booked the small vendors, but even tracked the offenders in other States such as Andhra Pradesh, who were found to be supplying the narcotics substance in large quantities,” he added.

Replying to a volley of questions, the IGP, known as a task master, assured media persons that the police would not spare any individual, who was found guilty or accused of selling ganja or indulged in any other acts against the law. After registering cases and detaining the habitual offenders of ganja under the Goondas Act, police had also frozen 379 bank accounts in 214 cases.

On queries about illicit arrack, he said that tight vigil was on, and as instructed by the Chief Minister, the police would book the accused, if any, in the south zone.

During this year, there were 16 convictions awarded by the courts, which included four murders, three POCSO and nine waylaying complaints registered in Theni district. In fact, in the POCSO cases, the courts had given sentences ranging from 10 to 25 years to the accused, he said.

Asked about the heinous crimes reported in Theni district, Mr Asra Garg said that 16 murder cases were mainly due to family feud and not because of any anti-social elements.